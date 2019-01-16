Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton makes a royal statement in €240 Dubarry jacket!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.02 pm April 09 2019, 4.02 pm

Looks like the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton was in a mood to go the casual way. Yes we know she’s a royal and so her wardrobe also adheres with few rules, but Kate surely knows how to follow the protocols and at the same time be in vogue. On Tuesday, Middleton was spotted at King Henry’s Walk Community Garden in London where she was clearly balancing her style and duty at the same time.

Elaborating on her look, Kate was seen donning a pair of skinny jeans, a tweed jacket by Durbarry and a See by Chloe boots. But wait, we all know that she is a royal and so she cannot go the mediocre way. The warm wintery jacket which the lady is seen wearing is priced at Euro 240, (Rs 20k) which is yes cheap as per a royal standard but as they say, your closet needs to have clothes from all price ranges and Kate is doing the same. Have a look:

Imagine, what all a middle-class person can buy with 20k. The amount is not that huge but we can surely buy a few branded clothes with that much of money honey.

