Duchesses of red! Meghan and Kate twin at different events and it spells royalty

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.41 pm April 09 2019, 4.41 pm

A coincidence went right really, as two royals, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton unknowingly twinned in wine red holiday gear. Basically, Meghan and Kate were spotted at two separate events where both the ladies opted for a warm double-breasted ensemble in matching deep hues and we’re obsessed.

While Duchess of Sussex, Markle opted for a Club Monaco woolen coat during her stint to the Hubb Community Kitchen (she had collaborated with them on a cookbook earlier this year), Kate opted for a turtleneck tee which she paired with a woolen skirt suit by Paule Ka when she visited the neuroscience unit at University College London.

Meghan was at the Hubb Community Kitchen helping the women prepare supper for the local community, while Kate visited the college to emphasise upon brain development in infants. Lastly, we crawled the internet a bit to find the retail prices of the two dresses but managed to put a price tag on Markle’s dress only. Meghan’s Club Monaco is sold online for $228.00, and can be yours now.