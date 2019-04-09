Fashion designer Marc Jacobs will have a professionally difficult year ahead, predict the stars

In Com Staff April 09 2019, 3.20 pm April 09 2019, 3.20 pm

It’s his birthday on the 9th of April where he hits 56 years of age! Mr Marc Jacobs is an American fashion designer who heads his own fashion label called Marc Jacobs, and he is amazing. Not just this, the birthday boy has also been named as one of the 100 most influential people by Time magazine in the year 2010. Respect!

This swagger was the creative director for Louis Vuitton for a staggering 17 years, right from 1997 to 2014! His unique style and on fleek fashion sense has made him emerge as a very famous designer along with opening a total of around 285 retail stores all over the world, under his name. For his dedicated work in the field of fashion, he has been appreciated with many awards and recognitions, dragging this birthday star to the top of the fashion chain.

Astrological Predictions:-

The forthcoming period for Marc Jacobs, an American Fashion Designer, may not be as tensed but he would, at times, remain inactive in his design profession and related activities. Oh damn! He may not be able to get the expected result from his efforts put in various projects. He may even find it difficult to concentrate confidently on his designing abilities and effective creation. Now that’s just sad! He would very easily get disappointed because of the negative influence of the transiting planets with the lack of positive response on his efforts. He would be passing through this negative phase, and this may make him very disturbed as far as his status of mind is concerned, which may result in frequently changing his decisions either on the designing part or for the output of his master performance. He will need to be cautious by not taking any professional negative matters or issues seriously to avoid stress. He would have to control his emotions and feelings as well to remain stable and positive without losing his temperament. Furthermore, he may have to become more effortful to come out of such a phase to remain peaceful, pleasant and fresh.

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs will have a professionally difficult year ahead, predict the stars

The circumstances may get tricky after the 30th of April 2019 when Saturn would become retrograde in his chart. That may yield more negativity for his professional career. The transit of the benefic Jupiter will surprisingly take him out of this position and bring his career right back on track towards desired success. Yay! Moreover, his strong homework and concentration in his fashion designing profession would make his performance better post 12th August 2019 by adding more power to his determination. The planet of Jupiter would be transiting in the Sagittarius Sign-post 5th November 2019 in his chart which, in turn, would be much beneficial for his professional life.

We hope to see this birthday boy with a lot more unique and stylish fashion designs for the whole world to see!