Rushabh Dhruv June 08 2019, 2.02 pm June 08 2019, 2.02 pm

Fashion is subjective and at the same time has no gender. With each passing day, style is evolving with new innovations taking place every day. Bollywood is slowly and steadily getting style conscious, and those 'tempting' and 'perfect' looks of celebs, are all thanks to their hardworking stylists. But what happens when two different celebrities opt for a similar looking attire on the same day for their respective movie promotions? Well, it calls for a fashion battle! And today in the style ring, we have Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif who coincidently wore a ditto looking outfit.

Katrina for her Bharat promotions in Goa went for a tailored look and opted for a striped pantsuit with a black bralette underneath. Hair tied in a ponytail, hoop earrings and subtle makeup is how the actress rounded her look. Coming to Sasha, the Kabir Singh star was also spotted going the suit way and as usual, he looked dapper. But the question is - who wore the black and white pantsuit look better? If we have to pick one, then it is going to be Shahid, as he looked HOT with his beard. Sorry, Kat!

While Katrina was the first to post her pantsuit look, Shahid followed her footsteps.

View this post on Instagram Goa आज press event 🌸 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 7, 2019 at 5:27am PDT

Hours after Kat's post, Shahid shared a photo taking a fun jibe at Katrina."Thanks for the outfit, Katrina Kaif," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram Thanks for the outfit @katrinakaif 😱#kabirsingh A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 7, 2019 at 8:50am PDT

Katrina was quick to reply on Shahid's post and wrote: "Yeh Twinning." Have a look: