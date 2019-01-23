Gender is passé: Kristen Stewart flaunts androgynous style for Chanel’s fashion show

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.27 pm April 09 2019, 3.27 pm

Fashion is seasonal but style is eternal! While the summer is all about lighter hues, winter tends to attract dark knitwear. But we are in 2019 and nothing is permanent. Although most celebrities try to match their ensemble with the colour of their eye-shadow or lipstick, Kristine Stewart is taking the style game a few notches higher. The Twilight babe Kristine Stewart tried a boss lady look and it's giving us androgynous vibe. Stewart looked stellar while making her presence felt at Chanel's Haute Couture fashion Spring/Summer 2019.

Kristine’s bold avatar and gender binary look made heads turn. Winged eyeliner, bright lip colour paired with a pair of reflectors, Stewart’s beauty game was bang on. But one thing we are going crazy over is the pop of colours in her gender-neutral outfit. The actress, who is the face of the brand, shed the shirt and wore just a pocketed tweed blazer instead and paired it along with rose gold pants. Even her hairdo was combed into a puff. Woah!

While we've seen a lot of Hollywood chicks donning blazers or pantsuits in the past, Stewart has taken the suit style a notch higher.