Gully Boy music launch: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Gully Gang’ tee is pretty affordable

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.27 pm April 09 2019, 3.27 pm

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are entertaining a bundle full of audiences on Thursday as part of their upcoming film Gully Boy’s Music Album Launch in Mumbai. Reportedly, apart from the lead stars and the director of the film, the evening will also see many well-known faces. Music artists who will be performing at the event include Naezy, Divine, Siddhant, D-Cypher, Dub Sharma, D'Evil, Mc Altaf and the list can go on. But instead of serving you the regular update, we are here to flaunt a fashionable scoop. Well, ahead of the gala night, Ranveer shared a post on Instagram which sees him all decked up looking just like a street rapper.

Wearing a dark maroon sweatshirt, a Gully Gang quoted tee which is paired along with black shorts, Ranveer, a usual is a hit. But our eagle's eye for fashion loved Singh's quoted t-shirt and we so wanted to make it part of our wardrobe. After crawling the internet, we found a site which sells ditto looking tee at a super affordable cost. Sold as part of rapper Divine's merchandise, the tee is priced at Rs 600. Have a look:

Ranveer Singh's style file has always been on the costlier side and wearing something this affordable is surprising. Nevertheless, rejoice as you can also be part of Singh's Gully Gang. So, what are you waiting for, shop now!

Talking about his film Gully Boy, in the beginning, it was conceived as rapper Naezy's (Naved Shaikh’s) story. But sometime last year, the rapper from Mumbai Sattar (70) enrolled himself into rehab for drug abuse. Sources say that this is when the makers of Gully Boy decided against calling it Naezy’s story. The makers are now calling Gully Boy the story of Mumbai street rappers. It hits the theatres on February 14.