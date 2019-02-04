Gully Boy: Rapper Ranveer Singh's style seems to be a blend of Naezy, Eminem, Jay Z and more

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.25 pm April 09 2019, 3.25 pm

Fashion varies from person to person. We’ve seen a lot of celebs in Bollywood trying their best to create an impact in the style department. But out of the many, let’s talk about the Gully Boy of B-town, Ranveer Singh, whose game in fashion has always been the talk of the town. Slowly and steadily fashion critics gulped the fact that his style is just like him, loud and proud. The actor who is essaying the role of a street rapper in his next Gully Boy is these days seen flashing some out-of-the-box clothes with an aim to fit in the rapper’s image. But where does Singh’s inspiration come from? A little research and one can say that the star is taking cues from other raping artists across the globe.

Let's first talk about Indian rappers who have not only created a niche for themselves with their vocals but their style file is also something to root for. Right from Badshah's eccentric and expensive obsession with jackets and reflectors, Divine's famous dreadlocks to Naeazy's not-so-loud and subtle ensembles, we feel that Singh is scrolling through these rappers profile on social media to look like them. Ranveer's style phase while promoting Gully Boy has been a blend of many styles compiled in one. Have a look:

Not just Indian artists, we also glanced through International rappers style files, who seem to be way ahead when it comes to fashion. Be it wearing chunky gold chains to using a lot of puffer jackets at the concerts, Ranveer has definitely picked up a few styles from the West.

With Ranveer flashing such crazy fashion trends, we wouldn't be surprised if his fans try to ape him and be as cool as him. Gully Boy hits the screens on February 14, 2019.