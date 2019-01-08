image
  3. Fashion
Hailey Baldwin’s wardrobe goes all neon thanks to the gossip girl Blake Lively

Fashion

Hailey Baldwin’s wardrobe goes all neon thanks to the gossip girl Blake Lively

These latest images, where we see Hailey's OOTD on the lines of Blake Lively, are impressive.

back
Blake LivelyfashionGossip GirlHailey BaldwinHailey Baldwin FashionHailey Baldwin StylehollywoodlifestyleNeon
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Sabyasachi Mukherjee unveils unseen pictures of the bride

within