Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Five times she ruled the fashion chart

April 09 2019

She is not just a product of nepotism, but late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor also spells kick-ass fashion in every sense. Even though the actress is just one film old, the babe has always turned heads with her sartorial choices, one outing at a time. She is one actor from B-town who loves to experiment, but not at the cost of looking like a joker in public. From pastels, frills and florals to larger-than-life couture, Janhvi has been a style inspiration to many girls out there. Just one glance at her and we bet you you’ll fall in love.

On Wednesday, Jahnvi Kapoor turns 22 and on this day we would like to appreciate the babe for been quite consistent when it comes to fashion. A look at her social media game will tell you that it has always been strong. One more thing that we've noticed is that this Kapoor loves to turn muse and wear ensembles from Manish Malhotra. So let us take a tour inside the stylish life of this babe, on her very happy birthday, and tell you why she is a millennial queen in a true sense.

The Golden Babe

Gold can be a shade which can make you look gaudy, but that's Janhvi Kapoor serving you some real hotness in a custom made glittery lehenga-choli with red dupatta.

Fringes Work

Isn't Jahnvi looking like a fairy godmother in this shoulder-less dress in white with fringe benefits? No one is like her!

The Casual Route

Janhvi Kapoor does not only like over-the-top gowns and sequin themed dresses, but she's just like a girl next door and the above picture is proof. A tee, pink shorts, and those sexy looking thigh high boots...we crave for that look, what about you?

The Mermaid vibe

Forget for a while how gorgeous the sequin dress looks. Take a glimpse at her poise in the car. Don't you think she looks like a mermaid waiting for her throne? *giggles*

Red HOT

Isn't she looking a bride on the cover of Brides? The embellished lehenga along with the furry blouse will make every girl want to marry the man of her life.

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor. Be fashionable always!!!