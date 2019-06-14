Rushabh Dhruv June 14 2019, 10.32 am June 14 2019, 10.32 am

She may be a veteran now in Bollywood, but her charisma is unmatchable. Yes, we are talking about none other than, the epitome of beauty Kirron Kher. She is one lady from B-town who has always grabbed the limelight, thanks to her infectious charm, gorgeous sarees, jewellery and of course her elegant smile. Well, you might be wondering why are we talking about Mrs Kher today? The lady turns 64 on June 14, 2019, and sure, it is the day to laud the fabulous.

Recently, the actress won the election in Chandigarh on BJP ticket but we are not going to talk about it here. On Kirron's birthday, we take you on a style tour and reinstate why she is the ultimate saree queen of Bollywood.

The soft kanjeevaram

The best part about Kirron Kher is that she is desi at heart and it reflects in her style. While you might have seen the star at her sassy best while interacting on TV, when it comes to fashion, she is very traditional. A tour through her IG feed and she's always promoting Indian couture. In the above picture, we see her in a light printed saree paired with a statement piece.

The charm

Up next we have Mrs Kher straight from the runway. Donning an orange and pink themed handloom saree, Kirron Kher looks carefree in the photo. Stunning as always.

The showsha

And if you thought that she's getting old and so is her taste in fashion, well no. Just look at her in the above picture and she can beat any young desi diva with her sense of fashion. The red, white and black combo of the nine-yard is working wonders on her plus her golden jewellery. Mashallah!

Patola it is!

Last but not least, Kirron in the above picture is seen wearing a patola saree. This particular fabric is well-known for its sensational floral spread on the broad canvas. Here the print of the saree is matched with silver junk jewellery and gajras, making the 64-year-old look gorgeous.

She is surely ageing like a fine wine. Happy Birthday, Kirron Kher!