Happy Diwali 2018: Men, look no further than these festive looks

Almas Khateeb April 09 2019, 4.42 pm April 09 2019, 4.42 pm

Fashion is ever-evolving. Men's fashion, even more so. Don't be fooled just because women seem to have a lot more choices when it comes to fashion. This Diwali, claim the fashionista title for yourself and give the women a run for their money! Wait, you wouldn't be here if you knew what you're going to wear this Diwali, now would you? If you're looking fashion inspiration, hang you juttis up cause you don't need to look any further boys. Let Bollywood be you guiding diya in times of fashion darkness - the men are always dressed to the nines! We've curated the best of the best from the Bolly boys. Take your pick:

Saif Ali Khan

Hey, he's a Nawab. Style comes easily to this man who was born regal. When in doubt, always opt for black.

Angad Bedi

This bad boy has always sported quite the rugged look in his off-screen life. If you're looking for something lightweight, you can't go wrong with this navy blue kurta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on Jul 22, 2018 at 10:39pm PDT

Shahid Kapoor

Looking for something simple, yet stylish? Pair a Nehru Jacket over a simple set of white kurta-pyjama and make a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 23, 2017 at 3:00am PST

Ayushmann Khurrana

This record-breaking actor has made it to the top rung of actors with his latest hits. His cool pairing of an asymmetrical white kurta with blue jeans is one for this looking to break the fashion norms. Go ahead, be bold!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Aug 26, 2018 at 8:23am PDT

Vicky Kaushal

This man is all sorts of different. He doesn't play the basic, chocolate boy roles, no no. He takes the path less travelled with varied and difficult roles. Did you think his wardrobe would be any different? Make heads turn with this lined kurta and jeans.