Rushabh Dhruv June 19 2019, 7.39 pm June 19 2019, 7.39 pm

When it comes to fashion, Deepika Padukone has always been on the top. Be it her flashy tulle inspired gown at Cannes 2019 to her barbie themed ball gown at this year’s MET gala, the Cocktail babe has managed to churn out some hit fashion goals all the damn time. Even her recent neon outfit at the airport was much talked about and it was said that she's taking cues from hubby Ranveer Singh. But that being said, Deepika has once again grabbed headlines and this time it's because of striking a pose with Kendall Jenner.

Elaborating on the same, the Padmaavat actor was in the Big Apple to grace the Presbyterian Hospital Youth Anxiety Center Dinner, which is a fundraising dinner organised once in every year. While it's everywhere that DP posed with supermodel Kendall Jenner at the event, we did a little more research. We digged out the cost of her outfit. Deepika for the gala night was seen wearing a black Alberta Ferretti fringe blazer paired with black wide-legged pants. Well, just in case you loved the blazer Mrs Padukone was seen donning, all we want to say is - it's supremely expensive for a commoner like us. The Alberta Ferretti fringe blazer is sold online at a cost of $1,745 which is Rs 1,23,000 approximately. Heartbroken!!!

Have a look at Deepika Padukone's stylish look from the event below:

And here's the proof on the cost of DP's blazer: