Rushabh Dhruv June 26 2019

From being a former Miss World, an actor to a singer, global icon Priyanka Chopra dons many hats. The 36-year-old made her Hollywood debut with TV series Quantico and since then, she has been gaining a lot of popularity down West. As much as she is known for her talent, PeeCee's fashionable outings are also much talked about. Right from shutting down style critics out there with her MET red carpet look this year to making everyone ogle at her during Cannes 2019, Priyanka and fashion have a strong connection.

Priyanka and hubby Nick Jonas are currently in Paris for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding. And if you happen to be a complete social media freak then you'll know that pictures of the Jonas gang have been all over the web. Recently, a picture of Priyanka made us go WTF which saw the Quantico babe donning a platinum wig, looking unrecognisable. Well, just in case you feel the need for proof, check out the picture below:

Elaborating on her look, Priyanka was papped leaving a hotel in a sexy looking Peter Pilotto's one-shoulder jumpsuit. But, of course, the highlight of her look was the wig with fringes and needless to say our desi girl aced the look. Fabulous is the word!