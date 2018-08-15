Independence Day 2018: Here's few tri-coloured style inspirations straight from Sonam Kapoor's wardrobe

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.48 pm April 09 2019, 4.48 pm

Independence Day 2018 is here and we see people around us feeling oh-so-patriotic! People like to wear their patriotism on their sleeves on August 15. So if you too want to join them and parade the streets celebrating being Indian, we will make it a tad bit easier for you, and a lot more stylish. Here's some I-day stylespiration, à la Sonam Kapoor.

Play Around!

The word Anarkali does not imply that it needs to be a really heavy outfit. Check out Sonam Kapoor in this elegant white block printed anarkali, looking really classy. Block prints are the flavour of Indian ethnicity. She pulled off this look with minimal accessories and her hair tied back into a bun. Or you can go ahead with the other look where Sonam looks smart in fitted jacket over her green anarkali.

Mix and Match!

Try to mix and match your outfit for the day, something unconventional, like the dhoti saree worn by Sonam. It’s very simple yet looks unique, or go for the orange and green neon shades used by Sonam for the perfect look. Also, you can never go wrong with the high neck blouse to make your fashion statement. If you want to experiment a bit more, try draping your saree with in the unconventional way and opt for a tube blouse to look like a babe.

Go the Lehenga way!

If you are heading to function and don’t want to wear an Anarkali, you can always try out a Lehenga. Chose something that is not too heavy. Take a look at how Sonam is wearing this outfit with utmost ease, it looks rich yet is very practical. The high neck blouse or the collar neck will give your outfit a unique look. Go for darker shades of green for this look and accessorise with some traditional jewellery.

The Casual way!

If you don’t want to go for the traditional route, worry not as you can always go for a monochrome theme style. Wear your monochrome dresses in the shades of green, white or orange. You can also up your glam quotient by wearing a pant suit like Sonam. She looks chic in the tangerine pant suit.

The Saree Twist!

The last solution and trust us the best one is, the nine drape. Just follow how Sonam has done it in the above pictures and you'll turn many heads.

Lastly, Happy 72nd FREEDOM guys. Be stylish and rock it!