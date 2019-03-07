International Women's Day 2019: The women behind the stylish Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and more

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.23 pm April 09 2019, 3.23 pm

Ever wondered how our Bollywood divas are able to absolutely stun us at red carpet events? Just two words- celebrity stylists! These Santa’s elves are the reason your favourite Bollywood fashionista’s look is always on point. From the outfits right down to the accessories and makeup, these stylists play a very important role in our stars lives. As we are celebrating International Women's Day, we thought of bringing a few women stylist in the forefront and make the world realise that behind every successful woman, there is a woman.

We bring you a list of top celebrity stylists you need to follow on Instagram ASAP this Women's Day. From curated celeb looks to making our favourite celebs shine bright in super couture, we should really take note here that celebrities will be nothing without them. Imagine if these women stylists would have not been in the business!

Ami Patel

Associated with fashionistas like Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, and Athiya Shetty, Ami Patel and her uber-feminine outfits can be deemed as any woman’s guilty pleasure! Her Instagram page will open you up to a plethora of contemporary one-pieces, smart pantsuits and subtle ethnics all in one go!

Shaleena Nathani

A-listers are Shaleena Nathani's sartorial indulgence. Including the mighty lord, Shah Rukh Khan and the leggy lass, Deepika Padukone. But besides posting her clients' #OOTDs every day, her Instagram stories too, are a gold spot.

Tanya Ghavri

Up next we have Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose style is admired by fans globally. But the person we need to thank here is her stylist Tanya Ghavri. Not just Bebo, Ghavri is also the one behind Janhvi Kapoor's fashionable stints at times.

Rhea Kapoor

Who better than your sister to have as your stylist. Sister Rhea Kapoor is a stylist to the ultimate Bollywood fashionista, Sonam Kapoor. Right from promoting their brand Rheson to making sure Sonam is always decked up with all things sassy, Rhea and Sonam are an inspiration to many.

Sanjana Batra

If you like to stay updated about Shilpa Shetty's latest quirky saree and Huma Qureshi's elegant ensembles, then you should be following Sanjana Batra. She has our favourite celebrities, including Parineeti Chopra, dressing up in the latest trends and we love her for it.

Kudos to this FAB 5 celebrity stylists here and Happy Women's Day!