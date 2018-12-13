Jennifer Lopez's pink 'trail' dress on the red carpet is all things sexy!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.40 pm April 09 2019, 4.40 pm

Jennifer Lopez or should we call her Jennifer freakin' Lopez, as the babe made an oh-la-la entry on a red carpet and made our jaws drop. The ‘I m Real’ singer recently attended the premiere for her new film Second Act in an eye-grabbing larger than life dress and we literally wanna term her the hottest girl in showbiz. The Hollywood star stepped out taking a fashion risk in a hot pink babydoll dress with a long cape themed tulle that trailed all the way onto the floor.

J.Lo made sure that creates an impact and made her outfit do all the talking. Elaborating on the ensemble, the pink dress is from designer Giambattista Valli and was short in front and featured a train in the back. Further, her Jimmy Choo clutch and silver sandals complimented well with her light-toned dress. But out of all, one thing which we loved the most was her top-tied bun.

View this post on Instagram Sexiest couple alive! @arod @jlo A post shared by Alex Rodriguez Fan Page (@arodfans13) on Dec 12, 2018 at 5:36pm PST

Jennifer’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez posted a picture of the two on Instagram where both of them look red carpet ready and also smile broadly for the photo. Her film’s official Instagram page shared J.Lo arriving at the venue and we see fans screaming her name. Ah-mazing is the word!