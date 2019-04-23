Juhi Chawla channels her inner Punjabi as she attends Gordhan Tanwani's son's reception

Rushabh Dhruv April 23 2019, 3.47 pm April 23 2019, 3.47 pm

Fashion trends are created and influenced by celebrities. In today’s stylish era, fashion needs to be chic as well as trendy. When we think of style, a few major Bollywood stars who pop up on our mind are Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Alia Bhatt. However, another heroine ruled the 90's, whose style has been moderate till date. It's Juhi Chawla. The former Miss India catapulted to stardom with films in the romance and comedy genre like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Darr, Daraar, Ishq and Yes Boss, among others.

Juhi's style is less talked in the industry and that's why we are here today. Recently, Chawla attended the wedding reception of her Ishq film producer Gordhan Tanwaniji's son and the lady looked pristine in a white salwar-suit. Looking like a typical Punjabi kudi, she was draped in a white traditional attire with glitter on it. The Darr actor's effortless elegance is quite noticeable. Not to miss her choker neckpiece and dark red pout. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Aamir Khan in key roles, Juhi's 1997 film Ishq was a major hit. Juhi took to her Twitter handle and shared a few stills straight from the wedding reception and eternal is the word. Have a look:

Juhi who was last seen in a prominent role in Sonam Kapoor's controversial film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. In an earlier interview, she shared how she was the first choice to play a Punjabi woman in the movie. “In fact, when this role was written and when I met Vinod ji (producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra), he said that he only had me in mind for the part. What is a better compliment to an actor than that? That was music to my ears.” “I play a charming little lady, Chhatro. Her children have grown up and she wants to pursue her dream. She starts a catering business and caters to a theatre production company. She befriends Sahil (played by Rajkummar Rao), who is the director of the theatre company. She also has this little secret desire of becoming an actor. She wants to be on stage."