Kanagana Ranaut's Dior bag comes with a hefty price tag!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.27 pm April 09 2019, 3.27 pm

The unapologetic Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has time and again given us style lessons. Be it the actress promoting Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi donning sarees to walking the airport runway in the most classy jackets, she's quite kick-ass with regards to her sartorial pick. Apart from her ensembles, she also tries to enhance her look with sophisticated sunglasses, bag, and sexy shoes. Recently, the diva made a stint at the airport and well we couldn't take our eyes off her.

Clad in a body-hugging purple dress, Kangana made sure to add some winter appeal to her overall get up and so opted for a single-breasted grey coat. Not just this, her accessories also stood out as she was seen opting for a pair of black pointed shoes and aviator shades, but it was her Christian Dior tote bag which made us go OMG. We then instantly crawled the internet to check out the cost of her Dior bag. And we ain't surprised to see its cost. As expected, the Dior Oblique bag comes with a heavy price tag, i.e., of Euro 1950 which is Rs 1.60 lakh.

Well, only a Queen can afford a book tote bag worth lakhs. After giving a stellar performance in Manikarnika, Ranaut will be seen Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao, which is scheduled to release on March 29, 2019.