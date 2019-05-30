BJP leader Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second time on May 30. All eyes from around the globe were set on this event as the who’s who from different walks of life graced the occasion. Eminent names from business, sports, Bollywood and other fields made their presence felt at the event. But it was the QUEEN of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, who made us scream OMG from the rooftop. Yup, Miss Ranaut channelled her inner desi girl and opted for a nine-yard for the swearing-in ceremony.
Elaborating on her look, Kangana looked polished. While we've seen her wearing saree a lot of times at the airport, this time, it was different, as it was for a grand occasion. In a sheer golden and white saree paired with a sleeveless blouse, courtesy Raw Mango, Kangana was a sight to behold. The huge glittery golden border added the extra appeal to the simple saree and added to it the Tanu Weds Manu actor's attitude. Further, no accessories and puffed hairdo is how the diva rounded her look. Kangana was styled by her go-to-stylist, Ami Patel.
Have a look at the pictures shared by Kangana Ranaut below:
SAVAGE IN A SARI 👄🔥 . . #kanganaranaut spotted in Delhi for PM @narendramodi Ji's swearing-in ceremony 🇮🇳 . . Sari : @raw_mango Jewellery: @amrapalijewels Styled by : @stylebyami @shnoy09 AHair : Haseena Shaikh Make up : @chettiaralbert Heels : @louboutinworld
A close up look:
Before the swearing-in ceremony, extending all her support towards Modi, Kangana had said, “All my good wishes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his further stint and the entire country has got a lot of expectations from him. He is planning to take the Indian economy over 5 trillion, I hope that it goes to 10 trillion so that we become a developed nation. I hope that whatever goals he (PM Modi) has set for the country in his mind, he is able to achieve them all.”
Moreover, Kangana was also asked if her continuous campaigning for PM Modi has worked in his favour. She responded saying, “No, nothing like that. We are like small-level stars in front of PM Narendra Modi, my support has always been with him. He is one of the most admired leaders in the country, so his victory is a result of his own hard work.”
Being an avid supporter of Modiji,
in the past, Kangana expressed her happiness on Modi's win by saying, "What Modi Ji stands for are a very strong set of ideas, vision, and strength of human ambition. It needs a headstrong nation to be in sync with future possibilities of greatness. Where we stand today, to even dream of a glorious tomorrow needs audacity. We as a nation are ready for it with Modi Ji. There's nothing more precious than it. I'm over the moon today, literally!"