Rushabh Dhruv July 08 2019, 8.57 pm July 08 2019, 8.57 pm

Kangana Ranaut is one of the best-dressed celebrities in Bollywood. It’s not for nothing that she has been representing India at the Cannes for the last two years. Remember the humble saari that gave most of the ladies and their attires a run for the money this year? It wasn’t what she wore but how she wore it. She is a runway favourite for most Indian designers and one of the few celebs in the country who almost never get their airport look wrong. So when Kangs stepped out to launch the first song of Judgemental Hai Kya over the weekend we couldn’t help but notice her threads.

Kangana ditched Indian clothing and went for western wear instead. For the event, Ranaut opted for a thigh-high slit mint green dress from Ermanno Scervino. To amp up her overall getup, she added a dash of liner and subtle makeup. Now it isn’t easy to ape Kangana’s style. The outfit that she so elegantly wore is being sold online for 3,532 euros. You don’t have to be a Math Wiz to get the digits in rupees. A few taps on the calculator and the number we got was Rs.2,70,000 approx.

Here's the proof, in case you do not believe us: