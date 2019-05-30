Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashion goddess in a pantsuit on the sets of Dance India Dance

Rushabh Dhruv May 30 2019, 6.34 pm May 30 2019, 6.34 pm

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one fashionista from Bollywood everyone looks up to. Be it holidaying at an exotic location, just chilling in the city or sashaying down the red carpet, Bebo knows how to look glamorous. She is one sexy momma from the tinsel town who looks sexier with each passing day. Recently, the actress made a stylish splash at Dance India Dance Season 7 launch event and she was a style storm. This is the reality dance show where Bebo will be seen as a celebrity judge. Choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar will also be the judges accompanying her on the show. The dance battle will be aired on Zee TV.

Coming back to Kareena and going by a series of photos from the sets of the reality show all we can say is 'No One's Like Her.' Opting for a striking dark blue coloured cut-out pantsuit, Bebo's experimental sartorial pick has worked wonders here. Further, we adore how Kareena was without accessories, a pulled back top-notch hairdo, shiny nail paint, and subtle makeup. Not to miss, her neon heels, they're insanely gorg.

Have a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos below:

Earlier, in an interview, the host of the show, Dheeraj Dhoopar spilt beans on Kareena’s presence in the show. He said, “Totally excited and yes, one of the most beautiful and stunning ladies we have. Standing in front of her (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and hosting is a different excitement. I am looking forward to being on that stage, looking at her and saying a few things.”

We are damn excited to see Kareena on the dance reality show. Are you?