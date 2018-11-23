image
  3. Fashion
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Gucci sweatshirt is not for the faint hearted

Fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Gucci sweatshirt is not for the faint hearted

back
BeboBollywoodEntertainmentfashionKareena Kapoor KhanlifestylePrice Tag
nextDuchesses of red! Meghan and Kate twin at different events and it spells royalty

within