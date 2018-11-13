Kareena Kapoor Khan’s red-hot lacy dress has an affordable price tag!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.42 pm April 09 2019, 4.42 pm

Mumbai is all about the scorching heat even in November and it is essential to keep your wardrobe in this sweaty season basic. Flowy, breezy yet sexy kinda outfits are the coolest options one should prefer this season along with brighter hues. It the fashionista of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who echoes what we feel.

Papped on a lunch date with her cousins Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain, and Aadar Jain, Bebo looked ravishing in a lacy red dress. A flirty silhouette, Kareena’s dress actually gives an illusion to be see-through, but it’s actually not. The smoking hot lady added a red lip and glares that made us go wow.

Now coming to the point, the lacy dress Bebo was seen wearing is from H&M. Yep, you heard that right! We’ve seen Bebo donning expensive couture, but this time she has given her fans an affordable way to look just like her. The non-transparent red number is priced at Euro 69.99 which comes to Rs 5725. That’s not it: if you go and buy the product now it’s available at a discounted price of Euro 39.99 i.e Rs 3271. What are you waiting for, shop now!

