image
  3. Fashion
Kartik Aaryan's 'mastermind' jacket worth 5 lakhs can't make him the Ranveer Singh of Bollywood

Fashion

Kartik Aaryan's 'mastermind' jacket worth 5 lakhs can't make him the Ranveer Singh of Bollywood

back
BollywoodEntertainmentfashionkaran joharkartik aaryanlifestylePrice Tagranveer singh
nextKriti Sanon, Yami Gautam, Vaani Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha sizzle in these inside party pics

within