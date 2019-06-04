Rushabh Dhruv June 04 2019, 9.39 am June 04 2019, 9.39 am

Kate Middleton channelled her inner princess and made a royal fashion statement as she attended the state dinner at the Buckingham Palace. The Duchess of Cambridge called for attention as she opted for a ruffled Alexander McQueen gown in white for the formal occasion. Not only the royal's dress but the highlight of Middleton's look was also the tiara. FYI, the event was hosted by the Queen in honour of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they marked their first state visit to the United Kingdom.

Right from the moment, the Duchess of Cambridge entered the state banquet she took everyone's breath, thanks to her elegant attire. As seen in the picture below, Kate was accompanied to the banquet along with Steven Mnuchin, United States Secretary of the Treasury. While not only the Duchess of Cambridge managed to impress us with her well-fitted gown, the lady also made sure to accessorise her look in just the royal way. Giving it a contrasting touch, Kate wore a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings which previously belonged to Prince William's great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Further, the Duchess also wore a Royal Victorian order sash over her dress.

Have a look at Kate's stunning photos from the event below:

Just in case you want to have a glimpse of the state Banquet table in the Buckingham Palace Ballroom, check out the pictures below: