Kate Middleton recycles her Oscar de la Renta suit for her visit to the Royal Opera House

Never repeat! That's a ground rule in fashion that celebrities around the world follow. But Kate Middleton is different. She isn't bothered if she is seen repeating any of her outfits. If she likes it, she will wear it again and that's what we noticed recently when she recycled her Oscar de la Renta suit for her visit to the Royal Opera House. Kate, being the Duchess of Cambridge, got a chance to visit backstage and have a private ballet performance at the famed Opera House. She even paid a visit to the costume room to learn more about the use of textiles, fabric and design.
Talking about her outfit, Kate, in this peplum skirt-suit looked absolutely stunning. The Oscar de la Renta suit is supposedly worth £2,700 i.e. Rs 2,47,519.65. She teamed her outfit with black stocking and Rupert Sanderson heels in black.
The Duchess of Cambridge visited the Costume Department at the @RoyalOperaHouse today to learn more about their use of textiles, as well as the commissioning of fabrics, design and craftsmanship involved. Over the coming months The Duchess will be exploring her interest in the use and manufacture of textiles through learning opportunities, visits and meetings with industry experts.
Today at the @royaloperahouse, The Duchess of Cambridge heard about the techniques used to create opera and ballet costumes – before meeting some of The Royal Ballet dancers, @londonballerina, Laura Morera, Tomas Mock, and @vadimmuntagirovofficial, who explained how stage lighting and movement will influence the design of their costumes. Swipe to see the Artists of The Royal Ballet in rehearsal 👉
This look is not new as Kate had worn this magenta dress two years ago when she attended The Guild of Health Writers Conference with Prince Willaims. Even back then, she paired it with her stockings on and complimented her look with a black clutch.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended The Guild of Health Writers Conference this evening in London, which focused on mental health and specifically, anxiety. In a speech to the conference audience, The Duke said that too many people still suffer in silence. "This means that what often starts as a fairly minor issue becomes something serious and medical after time...but talking can lead to help and support." Over the next few months with the Heads Together campaign, TRH's are encouraging people from all walks of life to record videos explaining how it feels to open up and talk to someone else. HRH said: "We want 'someone else' to be celebrated - simply for taking the time to ask 'are you okay?' and to properly listen to the answer." The Duke explained that he, The Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry all "want to get the country talking about mental health."
Even after two years and another baby, Kate is fit enough to slip into the same dress. We're impressed!