Kate Middleton recycles her Oscar de la Renta suit for her visit to the Royal Opera House

Nikita Thakkar April 09 2019, 4.02 pm April 09 2019, 4.02 pm

Never repeat! That's a ground rule in fashion that celebrities around the world follow. But Kate Middleton is different. She isn't bothered if she is seen repeating any of her outfits. If she likes it, she will wear it again and that's what we noticed recently when she recycled her Oscar de la Renta suit for her visit to the Royal Opera House. Kate, being the Duchess of Cambridge, got a chance to visit backstage and have a private ballet performance at the famed Opera House. She even paid a visit to the costume room to learn more about the use of textiles, fabric and design.

Talking about her outfit, Kate, in this peplum skirt-suit looked absolutely stunning. The Oscar de la Renta suit is supposedly worth £2,700 i.e. Rs 2,47,519.65. She teamed her outfit with black stocking and Rupert Sanderson heels in black.

This look is not new as Kate had worn this magenta dress two years ago when she attended The Guild of Health Writers Conference with Prince Willaims. Even back then, she paired it with her stockings on and complimented her look with a black clutch.

Even after two years and another baby, Kate is fit enough to slip into the same dress. We're impressed!