Kate Middleton steps out in style in a Rs 43k bottle green dress!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's latest outing will make you go green with envy. Clad in a bottle green flowy dress from the house of Beulah, Kate’s fabulous outfit is a sure style hit. Keeping in sync with her signature style, Kate's olive green ensemble isn't just a perfect pick for a royal lady. There's a good cause attached to the outfit too. Beulah is a London based brand which supports victims of sex trafficking which gives Kate's green ensemble a blend of both style and charity.

Kate wore the pretty dress when she paid a visit to Family Action Lewisham on Tuesday, which provides a range of valuable community support for children and families alike. Adding sophistication to style, Kate teamed her tailored dress with an LK Bennett croc-skin belt, a green clutch, Kiki McDonough earrings, a pair of green suede Gianvito Rossi heels and of course, her signature bouncy hairdo. Kate's Beulah London dress comes with a price tag of £550 which is approx 44k.

Kate's wardrobe is a must watch. She never fails to turn up looking like a million bucks at every event she goes to. There's simply nothing we would not do to look as royal as her. *