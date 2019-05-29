Katrina Kaif is raising the mercury level in her latest photoshoot

Rushabh Dhruv May 29 2019, 11.53 pm May 29 2019, 11.53 pm

Trust Katrina Kaif to take over the internet with her stunning pictures. As if her mesmerising curls and the floral saga during Bharat promotions weren’t enough to take our breath away, she is at it again. The Zero actor took to her Instagram and shared many sexy glimpses from her latest photoshoot. In each of the frame, Katrina looks bold, beautiful and powerful. But it's the magazine's cover picture where she is killing it. We loved how the mag did not go the dramatic way and made Kat look raw and real.

The photo in question sees Katrina looking straight in our eyes donning an olive green coloured baggy sweater. Her curls and subtle makeup is impeccable. As they say, simplicity can strike a chord and that's exactly what can be said by looking at Katrina's pictures. She is, effortlessly, nailing each and every look. You may say why are we lauding Kat so much? Well, you can blame the fan inside us as we are going gaga over Kat's magazine look.

Not just one, Katrina also shared two more pictures from the same photo shoot on her IG. Right from her white pantsuit to stealing our hearts in black as well as a pastel ensemble, the Bharat actress is amazeballs in her pictures. Have a look at the pictures below:

During a recent interview, Katrina Kaif was asked about her last on-screen character, Babita Kumari in Zero. The actor was also further quizzed on the kind of roles that she would like to do in the near future. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor replied saying that she would love to do a film like Chhapaak (Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film) if it comes her way. Katrina said, “Today, I see Babita Kumari (Her character in 'Zero') as a character; whether she is the protagonist or not isn't important. I see Kumud as a heroic character. Tomorrow, if a role like what Deepika (Padukone) is doing in 'Chhapaak' is offered to me, I would jump at it.”