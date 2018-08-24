Khadi is the new cool at LFW, Rasika Dugal proves it

Almas Khateeb April 09 2019, 4.45 pm April 09 2019, 4.45 pm

The Indian textile industry has always relied on homegrown fabrics to infuse into the trends of the day, and it is now time for Khadi to have its time in the sun. As the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 is in full swing, Khadi is ruling the ramp like a boss! Thanks to designer Gunjan Jain, from the label Vriksh, we spotted the gorgeous Rasika Dugal walking the ramp in a glorious tussar silk handwoven in ikat and jaala weaves. Now, it just isn't about the fabric over here, no no. The specialty of Vriksh, as a label, is the fact that the sarees that are currently ruling the ramp are handwoven by rural women. Hey, it is a win for all! Have a look:

Gunjan Jain, with her label Vriksh, presents a collection of handwoven saris styled in experimental drapes and teamed with workwear blouses. These garments celebrate womanhood and draw inspiration from the yogini cult of Odisha. Here are some more of the label's work:

Khadi is surely back, and that too, with a bang!

