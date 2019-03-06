Kiara Advani tries too hard to look HOT on the cover of FHM

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.23 pm April 09 2019, 3.23 pm

In a little span of time, the Lust Stories babe, Kiara Advani has managed to work with a range of filmmakers and that's how she has tried to challenge her acting abilities. Not just a brilliant actor, the lady has also created her name in the style space. She's not a fashionista of sorts, but yes, she has managed to turn many heads with her sartorial picks till now. Call it a huge piece of news for her fans, cause the girl recently posed for the cover of FHM magazine and she looks OKAY. Advani looks pretty and petite on the mag cover but we feel she is trying too hard to look sultry on the same.

Donning a candy pink coloured flowy dress with a huge thigh-high slit, we see the actress flaunting her bralette on the FHM cover. Not just this, we get to see her ankle-length white boots (which are sexy AF). Further, we liked how the pink background of the cover really gives it a girly vibe. But that said, we do feel that the cover is not WOW and the problem lies with the uncomfortable pose of the actress and her 'look-at-me' ensemble. While we are all chilled with an actress donning a revealing outfit, Kiara ain't doing any justice to the flowy, sexy and gorgeous dress here. The only positive thing we see here is the girl's subtle makeup.

In another photo shared by the actress on IG, we see her in bright yellow bikini top paired along with a multi-coloured skirt. To us this specific picture of hers is BLAH (check out her expression). Just look at it and we bet you'll echo the same voice as we do.

