Rushabh Dhruv June 24 2019, 10.05 pm June 24 2019, 10.05 pm

The amazingly talented actress Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut as a lead actor alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story. Since then, the girl has been making progress in the cinematic world and has appeared in a Netflix original titled Lust Stories. She is steadily developing a strong fan base. Not only is Kiara a super actor, but her flawless skin and hair are the highlights of her beauty. In an episode of Amazon Beauty presents Vanity Diaries, Kiara split beans on how to look gorg like her.

In a conversation with ace makeup artist Lekha Gupta, Kiara in quite a candid conversation revealed a few of her beauty secrets. On the same show, Kiara said that her fresh looking skin is a genetic gift and whenever she works out and eats right her skin feels the best. Not just this, Miss Advani also talked about a ghar ka nuska which she swears by. Kiara uses milk, dahi (curd) or any milk product and mixes it with besan (flour) to prepare a face pack and apply on her skin. Now, we know the secret behind the babe's supple skin.

Watch the full episode of Vanity Diaries featuring Kiara Advani exclusively on in.com below:

Not just this, the Vanity Diary episode also made us aware that Kiara is fabulous at doing her own makeup that too with just a single product - lipstick.

Kiara's Kabir Singh, which released on 21 June has already neared the 70 crore club. On the professional front, Kiara will be seen in Good News along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor. Kiara is also a part of Akshay's Laxmi Bomb and has reportedly signed Abir Sengupta's Indoo Ki Jawani.