Kim Kardashian's black sultry dress covers bare minimum and leaves nothing to imagination!

The reality star, Kim Kardashian exactly knows how to stun fans. While her taste in fashion is unquestionable and has always been on the risky side, we really appreciate how Kim does not shy away from experimenting. Yes, her style file maybe at times on the revealing and edgier side, but that's her, sexy and how. From thigh-high slit dresses to sheer lace bustiers, the fashion world is aware of the fact that this Kardashian babe is a sucker of everything over-the-top. And looks like she was in a mood to flaunt her upper body too much at a recent event and yes she did it.

In a sultry black look with a gelled-up hairdo, the mother-of-three graced the annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at LA hotspot The Avalon on February 17 in a Thierry Mugler gown. Well, she's Kim and nothing can be simple, and so her bondage-inspired dress left nothing for the imagination. The crisscross neckline dress revealed a hell lot of cleavage of the babe and we are not complaining. Not just that, the thigh-high slit on her dress further elevated her overall getup.

All we could say is that the confidence with which Kim wears risqué attires is commendable. Keep making such bold style statements Kim, as we love it and how.