Kim Kardashian's bondage dress captures fashion watchdog Diet Prada's attention

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.25 pm April 09 2019, 3.25 pm

Kim Kardashian surely knows how to grab attention and her social media serves as proof. The reality star recently turned heads when she made a spectacular stint at a beauty awards show donning bondage-themed black vintage dress from the house of Mugler. Her sultry black dress left very little to the imagination and also covered her bare minimum. Further, the sexy thigh-high slit on the dress elevated her overall getup. But wait... its fashion industry, so someone will sure be there to pull you down. This time its Diet Prada pointing at Kim.

The unapologetic fashion watchdog, Diet Prada took to IG and dropped a bomb. The sensational page brought to light and explained how a page called Fashion Nova posted a replica of Kim's dress just two hours after the babe wore it to the gala. The replica version (we are guessing) was seen on a model named Yodit Yemane. However, Diet Prada, this time is unaware over who copied whom! The file which was leaked online by the model was labeled as 'Kim Dress'. And hence the confusion. That's not it, as the page also revealed that the pictures were shot four days before Kim wore the racy number. Well, we do not know who to blame here.

Diet Prada sure has an eagle's eye, well done!