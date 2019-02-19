Kim Kardashian's bondage dress captures fashion watchdog Diet Prada's attention

Kim Kardashian surely knows how to grab attention and her social media serves as proof. The reality star recently turned heads when she made a spectacular stint at a beauty awards show donning bondage-themed black vintage dress from the house of Mugler. Her sultry black dress left very little to the imagination and also covered her bare minimum. Further, the sexy thigh-high slit on the dress elevated her overall getup. But wait... its fashion industry, so someone will sure be there to pull you down. This time its Diet Prada pointing at Kim.
The unapologetic fashion watchdog, Diet Prada took to IG and dropped a bomb. The sensational page brought to light and explained how a page called Fashion Nova posted a replica of Kim's dress just two hours after the babe wore it to the gala. The replica version (we are guessing) was seen on a model named Yodit Yemane. However, Diet Prada, this time is unaware over who copied whom! The file which was leaked online by the model was labeled as 'Kim Dress'. And hence the confusion. That's not it, as the page also revealed that the pictures were shot four days before Kim wore the racy number. Well, we do not know who to blame here.
UPDATE: See stories for a screenshot of the date of the Capture One session (it’s labeled 02-14-19). Fashion Nova Mugler knockoff shot 4 days before Kim wore it on 02/18/19. Kim, you’ll never fess up to your sneaky lil collaborations, but we got all the receipts 😎. • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ At some point recently, a fast fashion photo shoot happened featuring a vintage Mugler dress that @kimkardashian just happened to wear on Sunday night to the Hollywood Beauty Awards...and yes, it appears to be a real dress, not photoshop. Ahead of Fashion Nova releasing the dress at 9pm EST tonight, house model Yodit Yemane may or may not have accidentally leaked a story 2.5 hours earlier of photo options from her shoot featuring the Mugler replica. The file names were even labeled “Kim dress” while it’s now being called “Winning Beauty Cut Out Gown” lol. This begs the question: Did Fashion Nova whip up the dress overnight in their Los Angeles atelier after seeing Kim in it or is she peddling her vintage finds to mass retailers ahead of debuting them for a calculated, timely release? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • 📷 : Getty • #kimkardashian #mugler #thierrymugler #manfredthierrymugler #bodycon #cutout #barelythere #strappy #straps #black #vintage #dress #velvet #fashionnova #wiwt #ootd #kuwtk #hollywood #beauty #kkwbeauty #kardashian #ecommerce #shady #smh #photoshoot #model #fashionmodel #dietprada
Don’t Worry, We Got You Covered 👀 Search: “Winning Beauty Cut Out Gown” ✨www.FashionNova.com✨
Diet Prada sure has an eagle's eye, well done!