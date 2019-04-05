Leomie Anderson gets her Victoria's Secret wings

Afp April 09 2019, 3.20 pm April 09 2019, 3.20 pm

The British fashion star has been unveiled as the latest addition to lingerie giant Victoria's Secret's cohort of ‘Angels', which now includes a total of 15 top models.

"Mate I am still in shock... this is something I was even scared to dream about because I never thought it would come true but I am insanely excited to announce that I am Victoria's Secret's newest ANGEL!!" the Londoner wrote on Instagram, announcing the news of her latest career milestone to her 286,000 followers. "I can't even believe it..."

Anderson, who has taken to the catwalk four times for the lingerie brand, has seen her modelling career skyrocket over the past few years. She has walked in shows for labels including Savage X Fenty, Jeremy Scott and Yeezy and fronted campaigns for Pat McGrath Labs, Redken and Furla. She is also a force to be reckoned with off the catwalk, having founded ‘Lapp', a fashion brand that aims to promote confidence and positivity, in 2016. The company, whose name is an acronym for ‘Leomie Anderson the Project the Purpose,' also acts as a platform for discussion about women's issues, inclusion and diversity.

Victoria's Secret appears to be focusing heavily on growing its family of angels at the moment; last month saw the brand snap up the models Barbara Palvin and Alexina Graham for the role. The trio of newcomers join a group of seasoned experts including Taylor Hill, Candice Swanepoel and Elsa Hosk.