Malaika Arora and Manish Malhotra turn Ashish Soni’s curated evening memorable

Shashi Sunny April 24 2019, 5.36 pm April 24 2019, 5.36 pm

The Chivas 18 Alchemy’ evening curated by designer Ashish Soni had the dapper designer joining hands with five creative reps from the lifestyle space to host the city’s elite for an evening dedicated to tapping into one’s ‘Sixth Sense’. Ashish invited - actor Malaika Arora, designer Manish Malhotra, designer Rahul Mishra, artist Sudarshan Shetty and jeweller Siddharth Kasliwal-- to create a space that combined craftsmanship and aesthetics for a surreal, sensory effect. Guests who walked into these special spaces to enjoy the unique experience included Monish and Alka Bali, Robert Vadra, J J Valaya, Sanjeev and Shelley Batra, Kalyani Chawla. Palak Shah, Nida Mahmood and Ashish Saraf and member of the diplomatic community.

The four abstract concepts that the evening explored, were Fantasy, Intuition, Love, Déjà vu and Memory. Mumbaikar Malaika Arora who gave shape to Fantasy created a shifting, immersive, honeycombed kaleidoscopic world of the real and imagined. Not just her curated space but the sexy lady in a white three- piece suit with a plunging neckline was a big draw for the Capital’s party animals, eager to get a selfie with the diva. Manish Malhotra, Bollywood favourite designer was another sought after celebrity.

Manish chose to interpret the quality of Intuition with mirrors and reflections. Artist Sudarshan Shetty, created a mosaic of love using voices, ragas, video and installation art and Siddharth Kasliwal, revived lost art of craftsmanship handed down generations. Rahul Mishra, normally shy, too was seen enjoying the interest and replying to queries about his installation which recreated memories in a play of light and shadows.

The evening has to be experienced to be fully understood, said Ashish who has considerable experience curating bespoke evenings for select audiences. “As a designer I am usually doing ramp shows but this event is an indefinable melange. A fashion show pales in comparison. For me this was a challenge to put together and one that tested all my aesthetic abilities and senses.”