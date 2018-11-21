Mandy Moore opts for blush pink for her wedding dress, ditches the classic white

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.42 pm April 09 2019, 4.42 pm

The wedding season is here, and while you may have missed Hollywood updates due to the #DeepVeer wedding, we're here to keep you abreast. Actor Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith have tied the knot! Almost over a year after getting engaged, the lovebirds got hitched on Sunday in an intimate backyard ceremony. The pictures from their wedding took social media by storm where we can see the couple looking cute.

Well, the marriage was a blissful affair, but what we loved the most was Moore’s wedding dress. The lady ditched the clichéd classic white hue and opted for pink instead. Designed by Rodarte, the bride radiated grandeur from tip to toe and looked stunning in a blush pink gown featuring a tiered tulle skirt, floral-embellished waist, and high ruffled neckline. DIVINE is the word!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Nov 20, 2018 at 2:40pm PST

Well, white may be a pristine colour and would be a perfect shade to pick, but why go the clichéd way, when fashion is booming, right? Also for the unaware, Moore, in an interview to people.com in August, said she won't be choosing "a stereotypical white wedding dress". We also loved how the groom looked dapper as he chose to go the suited-booted way. Congo to the newlyweds!