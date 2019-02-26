Meghan Markle and Prince Harry end their Moroccan tour in style

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.23 pm April 09 2019, 3.23 pm

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who is expecting her first child soon is in no mood to slow down. We've seen the lady stepping out for her royal duties along with hubby Prince Harry many times and we can't deny the fact that they look really good together. Recently, the couple made many heads turn with their latest style stint as they attended a meeting with King Mohammed VI on the last day of their Morocco tour.

Prince Harry and Meghan finished their Moroccan tour in style. Preggers Meghan was glowing in her dress, thanks to the colour of her outfit. The Duchess of Sussex was seen donning a custom blue Carolina Herrera gown. Further, not just Markle's dress, her styling was equally powerful. Right from her sophisticated sleek low-bun, the lady looked every bit of a style icon in the chiffon dress. On the other hand, Prince Harry looked dapper in a grey pantsuit. Have a look:

FYI, Meghan's blue dress was a tribute to Morocco's famous blue city, Chefchaouen and her simple diamond Cartier earrings are the ones she wore during her May 2018 wedding. Well, Markle's style file has been pretty impressive during her pregnancy phase. We've seen so much from the royal, right from pantsuits, gowns to even some easy-breezy numbers, Markle's a royal fashionista for sure.