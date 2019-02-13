Meghan Markle looks pristine in white as she steps out for a gala with hubby Prince Harry

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.25 pm April 09 2019, 3.25 pm

The mommy-to-be, Meghan Markle has time and again showed us what a trendsetter she is. Her colour palette when it comes to fashion has always been rich and we bet every girl on this planet would love to slip into the attires she usually wears. On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen making their way for a special performance at the Natural History Museum in London of Wider Earth. The royals attended the gala event as it had a 'cause' attached to it. The event was organised to support the Queen's Commonwealth Trust and Canopy, both of which focuses on forest conservation.

As usual, Meghan looked striking and radiant in an all-white look. Right from her turtleneck dress by Calvin Klein to the co-ord warm coat by Amanda Wakeley, Markle stayed true to her royal status. Also, apart from her natural glow, the most interesting part about her getup was how her hair was done supremely well in a classic chignon hairstyle. Further, the addition of the grey heels was a wise style decision. Prince Harry, meanwhile, looked dapper in a smart tailored dark navy blue suit. Have a look:

The royal couple without a doubt looked chic and complemented each other quite well. Head-to-toe, the couple's stylish outing is a lesson to learn on how to look comfortable and fashionable at the same time.