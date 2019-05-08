MET Gala 2019 after party: The cost of Deepika Padukone's fur coat will weaken your wallet

Rushabh Dhruv May 08 2019, 11.59 pm May 08 2019, 11.59 pm

The leggy lass of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has always impressed with us with her acting prowess and style. Sometimes bold, sometimes subtle, Deepika's fashion portfolio has been impeccable, thanks to her go-to-stylist Shaleena Nathani. If you've noticed, Deepika is on the verge of making her social media game strong as she has been posting a lot of photos on her Instagram. Her IG is always filled with stylish pictures and, yes, we bet that every girl on the planet would want to raid her wardrobe.

Recently, at this year's MET Gala 2019, Deepika Padukone channelised her inner Barbie Doll in a pink ball gown and puffed hair. However, hardly a few talked about her after party dress. Looking bright as ever, Deepika flaunted a neon mermaid gown again by Zac. Further, to accentuate her look and with an aim to break the monotony of the bright hue, DP added a fur coat by Off White. As much we liked the Padmaavat actor's dress, we loved her coat. After trawling the internet on how much DP's coat cost, we were left speechless. The warm black and white coat is sold online at a price of $2340 which equals to INR 1.65 lakhs approx.

Have a look at the after party post shared by Deepika Padukone below:

Just in case you do not believe us, here's the price proof below:

Looks like after marriage, Deepika Padukone is taking style lessons from her hubby - Ranveer Singh - who is the epitome of everything fashionable and expensive.

Stay tuned to in.com for more such fashion stories!