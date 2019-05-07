MET Gala 2019: Isha Ambani stuns in a Prabal Gurung lilac ball gown

Darshana Devi May 07 2019, 12.16 pm May 07 2019, 12.16 pm

We love celebrity spotting. That’s what we do! With the Met Gala mania ruling the roast on the internet on Tuesday morning, we couldn’t help but keep our eyes glued to our social media pages, refreshing it every five seconds to see who wore what and the dosage of drama in each outfit. The Met Gala gets increasingly interesting every single year. It’s an event that never fails to surprise fashion observers and fans across the globe. We love the gowns and people who wear them. This year, as we scanned through the internet for Met Gala updates, we found a familiar face.

The beautiful Isha Ambani graced the event for the first time and looked like an absolute stunner.

Dressed in a lilac Prabal Gurung ball gown, Isha looked splendid. The Disney princess-like effect was amped up by detailing on the dress. The loosely ruffled dress was elaborated by feather details along the length of the dress. The corset portion of this extravagant dress featured a deep neck with extensive embellishments. The shoulders were also bolstered with feather work. A heavy diamond studded necklace adorned her neckline even as her tresses flowed naturally. Isha’s make-up was rather nude with only her eyelids having a tinge of colour. Overall, we love the look.

Doesn't she look breathtaking?

Isha Ambani’s friend and actress Priyanka Chopra too made a stunning entry to the evening in her Dior gown. Her husband Nick Jonas was by her side in an all-white suit. Speaking of Met Gala 2019, this year’s theme, ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ is inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay 'Notes on Camp'.