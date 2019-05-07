  3. Fashion
MET Gala 2019: Isha Ambani stuns in a Prabal Gurung lilac ball gown

Fashion

MET Gala 2019: Isha Ambani stuns in a Prabal Gurung lilac ball gown

The beautiful Isha Ambani graced the event for the first time.

back
fashionIsha AmbaniMet GalaMet Gala 2019Prabal Gurung
nextMet Gala 2019: How the Kardashian-Jenners stole the red carpet in stunning style

within