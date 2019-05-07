MET Gala 2019: Kim Kardashian shares wet MET inspo and takes us through her threads from the past

Rushabh Dhruv May 07 2019, 8.05 pm May 07 2019, 8.05 pm

It was the grandest red carpet of the season! It was where the biggest, boldest and, of course, the sexiest stars sashayed with their most imaginative outfits. The prestigious charity event hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art is held every year in the first week of May and hosts almost all of the significant names in the world of entertainment. The theme of the MET Gala 2019 was Camp: Notes on Fashion. Let's talk about one babe from the night who wore something unimaginable and outshined many biggies on the pink carpet. Yes, we're talking about Kim Kardashian.

Showing off her assets and opting for wet hair and crystals hanging from her dress, Kim's fashion choice screamed sex appeal. Wearing a body-hugging tight tanned Mugler short dress comprising of a corset to keep things intact, Kim Kardashian expressed that she was scared she would have trouble breathing in the outfit. She told Vogue that she had to practice, as she has “never had one [a corset] like this.”

Here's the picture shared by Kim Kardashian from MET Gala 2019:

Not just this, Kim shared a still of the inspiration behind her wet ensemble for MET 2019. FYI, the photo posted by Kardashian is of Sophia Loren from the Boy on a Dolphin film. Now we know what inspired Kim to look all wet on the pink carpet.

Kim Kardashian revisited her past fashion picks from the MET Gala. Have a look at them below:

2013: Ricardo Tisci for Givenchy

2014: Alber Elbaz for Lanvin

2015: Peter Dundas for Roberto Cavalli

2016: Olivier Rousteing for Balmain

2017: Vivienne Westwood

2018: Versace

And then this year (2019) we have Kim Kardashian slaying in the tightest dress she has ever worn. Well, that's Kim Kardashian for fans: hotness personified!