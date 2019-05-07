  3. Fashion
MET Gala 2019: Kim Kardashian reveals her fashion inspo this year, also tours fans on her previous looks

Fashion

MET Gala 2019: Kim Kardashian shares wet MET inspo and takes us through her threads from the past

The inspiration behind Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2019 look is THIS!

back
fashionhollywoodKim KardashianlifestyleMet Gala 2019
nextMET Gala 2019: Isha Ambani stuns in a Prabal Gurung lilac ball gown

within