MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra’s feathery outfit took 1500 hours to come to life!

Rushabh Dhruv May 08 2019, 5.41 pm May 08 2019, 5.41 pm

Call it the Oscars of the fashion industry because the MET Gala 2019 took the internet by storm with our Instagram feeds flooding with stylish pictures of celebrities from the Annual Costume Institute Gala. Every year, the gala night kickstarts in the first week of May with a unique theme. This year, the theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay Notes on Camp. In Partisan Review, Susan once explained, "The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration."

The pink carpet of the MET 2019 saw many biggies flaunting their ace fashion game, but there's one actor, in particular, who was continuously talked about and it's none other than Priyanka Chopra. Keeping up with the theme, Camp: Notes of Fashion, Priyanka made an appearance in a little train feathery Dior ensemble. With over the top makeup and a curled up hairdo, PeeCee looked insanely GORG. But did you know how Priyanka's ensemble came into existence? The feathers took 1500 hours to make and PeeCee's outfit was not a cakewalk. The official handle of Dior has shared a minute-long video of the making of Priyanka's dress and you must not miss this style treat.

Have a look at the making video of Priyanka Chopra's feathery outfit below:

In this video, feast your eyes on Priyanka Chopra's stunning Haute Couture gown made specially by #MariaGraziaChiuri for the #MetGala2019 in New York. A feat of savoir-faire, 1,500 hours of work by our petites mains in the Dior ateliers went into the piece!#StarsinDior pic.twitter.com/hRx07gOYt0 — Dior (@Dior) May 7, 2019

After the MET 2019, Priyanka had taken to her IG and shared a still with her husband Nick, with a caption which read, 'Full Circle." By the caption, Priyanka flaunted how she met Nick, in 2017 at the MET Gala and the two walked the 2019 gala together. Not just PeeCee, MET Gala also saw many like Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele as the co-chairs.