MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra was inspired by Johnny Depp?

Rushabh Dhruv May 07 2019, 9.22 pm May 07 2019, 9.22 pm

MET Gala 2019 was insane. From Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Katy Perry to Rihanna; this year's MET can be termed the fashionable affair of the year. But there's one actor, in particular, who is continuously talked about and it's none other than Priyanka Chopra. Keeping up with the theme, Camp: Notes of Fashion, Priyanka made an appearance in a Dior ensemble. With over the top makeup and a curled up hairdo, PeeCee looked insanely GORG. One cannot ignore the fact and notice that PeeCee took the Indian route by sporting a bindi at the MET.

That being said, the internet is also going crazy about how unrecognisable Priyanka looked at the MET Gala. While her furry dress was bang on, it was the Quantico's babe hairdo which is making noise on social media. Well, nothing surprising, just like us, even the internet feels that Priyanka's stylist referred to Alice in Wonderland's characters before styling our desi girl. A closer look at Priyanka's hairstyle and you'll understand how PeeCee's hairdo is similar to that of the Red Queen and The Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp). Have a look at it below and compare:

Meanwhile, Priyanka shared a few pictures with Nick from their after party. Even here, PeeCee’s makeup is too loud but her sombre dress balances it out. Nick, on the other hand, kept it simple in a black suit with a white shirt, adding to the bling was his diamond chain.

View this post on Instagram He makes me sparkle ❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2019 at 1:45am PDT

Not just this, we also stumbled upon a behind-the-scenes video from the event wherein Nick and PeeCee are in a conversation with Liza Koshy. The video is for Vogue and the pair can be heard talking about their anniversary at MET.

