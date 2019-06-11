Rushabh Dhruv June 11 2019, 4.28 pm June 11 2019, 4.28 pm

Mumbai is enjoying the first showers of monsoon 2019. It's time to remove your pretty umbrellas and cool raincoats to look all cool. Though at times dressing for the rains may get a little difficult, but it really doesn’t have to be. We fear to step out wearing our prized fashion possessions during the monsoon, thinking that they may get ruined. But hey fashion conscious peeps, why dress down? Why not think smart and modify your wardrobe? Don’t let the rains make you look DRAB, as it's time to take cues from your favourite Bollywood celebs and think just like them, fuss-free.

So without further ado, keep scrolling for some fashion cues.

Priyanka Chopra

The first one to give you a style lesson is none other than the global icon, Priyanka Chopra. As seen in the above picture, a washed blue mini piece paired with a full sleeve jacket is a perfect choice to go this monsoon. Why do we say so? As obviously there is no fuss involved in this attire plus its a fashion statement. But do remember to replace those heels with rainproof boots/sneakers.

Karisma Kapoor

Another statement monsoon piece which every girl should have in her wardrobe is a SKIRT. Karisma Kapoor in the photo is giving you a perfect monsoon look to replicate this season. You can also wear a simple tee along with a printed skirt and be all millenial.

Kangana Ranaut

If we are talking about fashion, how can we miss Kangana Ranaut? So here she is, take some cues from the Queen and go the mini-skirt way with a white shirt. Yes, we do know that white can be a risky colour to opt for a rainy day, but at times the challenge is the key to rule.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Pastel shades are IN and incorporating them this monsoon is a must. Kareena in the above picture is seen wearing a double coloured one piece and that's the best clothing piece to flaunt this rainy season. It's simple, stylish and in vogue.

Ananya Panday

Last but not least, Ananya Panday is here to give some style lessons. A white tank top paired with denim shorts and above it, a pastel toned blazer is how you ace a look, courtesy Panday. FYI, ignore the heels here and opt for rain approved shoe though.