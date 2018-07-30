Naagin 3 babe, Anita Hassanandani poses for the very first time with hubby on a mag cover!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.49 pm April 09 2019, 4.49 pm

There are very few actresses from the Television industry who manage to make it big in the world of acting. And out of the many, one name which is at the top of every TV fanatic’s mind is of ever stunning and gorgeous, Anita Hassanandani.

She has always scored ten on ten with her fashionable outings and on the acting chops part, she’s the BEST from the industry. But then here’s someone who has just beaten her in the swag department, and it is none other than her hubby dearest, Rohit Reddy.

Known for his passion for fitness and body-building, Rohit is a total stud on this magazine’s cover. Dressed in a Persian blue bandhgala jacket and khaki pants, he looks like one dude that can make any girl drool. He is not exactly posing, but one can make out that he has a lot of swag. On the other hand, Anita is in a semi-sheer powder blue gown that makes her look like a princess. And hey you cannot miss Anita’s voluminous hairdo which will remind you of the one sported by Jackie Onassis. With her arched eyebrows, Anita is surely killing it but it’s Rohit who is snatching the limelight from her for sure.

The couple has been married for five years now and their chemistry is scintillating. Over time, Rohit has become quite popular on Instagram while the actress is busy with her projects like Vishakha in Naagin 3 and Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The lady is also doing Comedy Circus and has now featured on a magazine cover. Whoa...She seems to be damn good at multi-tasking!