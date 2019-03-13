Nia Sharma wears the exact same dress that Janhvi Kapoor was once slammed for!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.23 pm April 09 2019, 3.23 pm

Nia Sharma has been a fashionista ever since she entered showbiz. Her looks are on point, her style statement noteworthy and her outings worth noticing. It was Nia who defeated the likes of A-list Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to bag the second spot at the sexiest Asian woman title in 2017. Her style has been on the experimental side and that's the best part about her. One look at her Instagram profile and its brewing with gorgeous pictures of the babe, a profile that leaves her peers far behind. However, her latest photo on Instagram may be a cause of concern after the unofficial fashion watchdog of Instagram, Diet Sabya spotted her making a grave mistake!

In her latest IG post, Nia Sharma can be seen in a holographic dress. Well, there's nothing wrong with the dress, in fact, its sexy AF. But if you recollect, the shimmery mini outfit that Nia is seen wearing was worn by Janhvi Kapoor a little while back for a photoshoot. So when Janhvi wore the dress, India's most popular Instagram style police called Janhvi Kapoor out for plagiarism. Diet Sabya slammed Janhvi for her Purple Paisley outfit been a #gandicopy of luxury designer Balmain's blue sequined dress from their 2018 collection. So is Nia supporting Janhvi by donning the same dress for which the Dhadak actress was slammed? Whatever the case may be, Sharma is surely taking a fashion panga.

TV actress Nia Sharma has never minced words and is among the few who are vocal about their choices. In an interview with Hindustan Times, when the girl was quizzed about her fashion statement, she said, ''When I entered the industry, I was the same girl. But back then, social media wasn't as important so people didn't know me. Since I've been working, I fulfilled my dreams of buying good clothes and experimenting with style and fashion. I never tried to be someone else. I always dreamt of being a diva. I don't have a fashion sense and I'm not glamorous. When a guy says I look hot, I laugh because I know how I look. I have no competition with other girls as I know they are better looking.''

You go, girl!