OOTD: Alia Bhatt’s maxi dress is perfect for summer but your wallet will feel the heat

Rushabh Dhruv April 11 2019, 5.16 pm April 11 2019, 5.16 pm

One of the bubbly and chirpy actors of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has had a great 2018, to say the least. Moving on, she is all set to rock 2019 in a bigger, better way. Going by the grandeur of her upcoming film Kalank, Alia is probably halfway there, already! In Kalank, she will be pairing up with old buddy and debut partner Varun Dhawan once more, and we bet that she is again going to win hearts with her performance. Now imagine, if Alia is part of such a magnum opus, she also needs to flash a style couture that glamorous in-order to stay in-sync with the film while promoting. And without a surprise, Alia is giving fashion goals to all the millennials out there.

On Wednesday, while promoting Kalank, Alia looked pretty. But this time, she did not keep in line with her previous promotional looks and ditched the ethnic. Opting for an off-shoulder peplum dress in yellow by Silvia Tcherassi, Alia from head to toe looked vintage. TBH, there's nothing extra-ordinary about this dress. However, if you thought the price of this easy-breezy dress would be as basic as the dress looks, mind you, it's not. After crawling the web, we came across the cost of Alia's attire and its freaking expensive. The chequered dress is sold online at a cost of Rs 120000 approx.

View this post on Instagram ☀️ @silviatcherassi @lemill ☀️ A post shared by संजय कुमार दौहलिया (@shnoy09) on Apr 10, 2019 at 4:39am PDT

Imagine what all we achieve with that much money. Let's not even think about it, it's painful. Coming back to Alia, we do think she always stirs magic in whatever she wears but this time was an exception.

Until next time, Alia, see you soon!