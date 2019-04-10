OOTD: Kiara Advani's summer look is a hit, but it's her desi jhola we're eyeing!

Rushabh Dhruv April 10 2019, 5.41 pm April 10 2019, 5.41 pm

In a short span of time, the Lust Stories babe, Kiara Advani has become a favourite of filmmakers. Not just a brilliant actor, the lady has also created a name for herself in the style space. She may not have earned the tag of fashionista yet, but she has managed to turn many heads with her sartorial picks on different occasions. Recently, the girl also created quite a stir by appearing on the cover of FHM magazine. While Kiara looked decent on the mag cover, we really need to laud the star for coming this far.

On Wednesday, Kiara ditched her glamorous side and was papped in the city flashing a CASUAL look and at the same time giving summer goals to all the girls out there. So let's decode her style. From head to toe, the olive green colour is working wonders for the lady. A strappy tank top paired with relaxed joggers in military print, Kiara's pick is a hit for sure. And how can we not notice those cute bellies, sunnies and a hint of subtle pout which added the needed charm to her monotoned look! But wait... did you check out the huge bag (jhola) Kiara is carrying? It's super cool and we are digging the same! *eyes rolling*

A closer look at Miss Advani's bag, all we can say is that it's shiny, but it's not plastic and in fact, is made of cloth. We also like how the jhola has this white strap that has a rope kind-off texture. Looks like Kiara is promoting the cause of plastic ban!

Kiara our eyes are glued on you, see you soon darl!!!