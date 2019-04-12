OOTD: Ranveer Singh introduces us to a new sporty accessory, check it out

Rushabh Dhruv April 12 2019, 5.49 pm April 12 2019, 5.49 pm

The enthu cutlet of Bollywood Ranveer Singh is in the best phase right, professionally and personally. From playing a cop in Simmba to taking us through the life of a passionate rapper in Gully Boy, with each film he has only proved his mettle as an actor. That being said, we will next see him stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev, the veteran cricketer and former Indian skipper. The sports film is based on the Indian Cricket team’s iconic World Cup win in the year 1983. Preparations for the same have begun in full swing in Dharamshala. And looks like Ranveer is absorbing some of his on-screen personas in real

Why do we say so? As just before the weekend, our shutterbugs papped Ranveer Singh in the city flaunting his sporty side. In Adidas Original's tee and shorts in navy, Singh, as usual, reinstated that he can carry off anything and everything when it comes to style. Not to miss, how like a sportsman he also wore long socks along with shoes. The actor further topped his smart summer look by opting for a fedora hat and reflectors. But it's not Ranveer's shorts and loungy tee combo which grabbed our attention, it's his armbands which we want to talk about. The colour of the armbands is enough to be grab eyeballs and we would love to laud Singh for wearing those. Sold online at a super affordable price of Rs 900 to 1500, Ranveer's attempt at flaunting an accessory which is unusual is successful. Have a look:

What we love about Ranveer Singh's dressing is that the man doesn't shy away from experimenting. He is one chap from the fraternity who has redefined gender fluid clothing, from the loud to the outright berserk, Singh has worn them all and has floored us with his style sense.

Finally, to all the sports lovers out there, here's a way on how to add the sporty appeal to your overall look. On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in ’83 which is directed by Kabir Khan and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Dhairya Karwa, Jatin Sarna, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others. It is slated to release in April 2020.