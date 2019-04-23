  3. Fashion
#OOTD: Sonam Kapoor is a sunshine girl and her airport fashion piece is a perfect pick for summer

Fashion

#OOTD: Sonam Kapoor's airport fashion piece is a perfect pick for summer

Sonam Kapoor flaunts a yellow midi dress at the airport and yes it's the right blend of chic and in-trend!

back
BollywoodlifestyleSonam KapoorSonam Kapoor FashionSonam Kapoor Style
nextJuhi Chawla channels her inner Punjabi as she attends Gordhan Tanwani's son's reception

within