OOTD: Sonam Kapoor's airport fashion piece is a perfect pick for summer

Rushabh Dhruv April 23 2019, 7.38 pm April 23 2019, 7.38 pm

One Bollywood actress who pops up in our mind when we think of fashion is none other than Sonam Kapoor. Bow down to her, as she is the ultimate fashionista of B-town and it’s really hard to compete this Kapoor when it comes to style. Not just Bollywood stars, even the gen next crowd is obsessed with Sonam Kapoor’s fashion-forward sartorial pick all the damn time. Right from acing the airport look to even flaunting A-style game during movie promotions, the beauty is always pitch perfect. And that’s the reason why she is called the fashionista of Bollywood.

Recently, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress was papped at the Mumbai airport arriving from Delhi. Dressed in a yellow midi dress with mini floral prints all over it, she looked perfect. Now, you may ask what's wow in Sonam's dress? Well, let's take you on a style tour. It is summer in Mumbai and Sonam's semi-sheer yellow dress is in-sync with the humid weather. Not just this, the actress went all yellow by even opting for a pair of pointed toe flats in matching tone. The dress can be perfect for an evening brunch or on a picnic with pals. Adding on top of it is her sexy red pout, tanned handbag, and reflectors.

But hey, this is not the first time Sonam Kapoor has flaunted her love for yellow. Some time back, right from vintage swimsuit to even stunning in a dark yellow hued bow themed dress, Miss Kapoor’s obsession with colour yellow with each passing day is on a rise.

Well, we are not lying as you can have a look at few of Sonam’s latest IG posts which explain that she is the sunshine girl:

Sonam and her style picks are always a gem!